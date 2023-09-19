At a special hearing at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will take public comments on the following:
• The Owensboro Regional Recovery closeout document.
• The Owensboro Regional Recovery Community Development Block Grant application.
At 5 p.m., Fiscal Court will meet in regular session to consider
• Proclaim Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
• Receive a report from the Owensboro Family YMCA.
• Receive the treasurer’s report for August, 2023.
• Consider claims for all departments.
• Consider a Community Development Block Grant for Owensboro Regional Recovery.
• Consider an amendment to a procurement and services agreement with International Paper Co.
• Consider reappointing Erica Wade to the steering committee for the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro/Daviess County.
• Consider hiring Dirk Dooper at assistant county engineer.
• Consider promoting Austin Fuqua to fleet management mechanic II.
