At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Hear a presentation proclaiming the 150th anniversary of Saint Peter of Alcantara Church.
• Hear a presentation proclaiming the 50th anniversary of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department.
• Hear a presentation concerning rural secondary program recommendations from the state Transportation Cabinet.
• Consider claims for all departments.
• Consider approving the county 2022-27 solid wast management plan, and Resolution 21-2023.
• Consider approving the Transportation Cabinet rural secondary program, including flex funds.
• Consider rejecting a bid for a regular cab hydraulic bucket truck for the Road Department.
• Consider accepting bids for a new compact excavator for the Road Department, two pickup trucks for the Parks and Recreation Department and an agreement with Aramark Uniform Services.
• Declare surplus property.
• Consider new hires and promotions.
• Consider other business and hear comments from the public.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
