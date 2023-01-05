At its meeting at 5 p.m. at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Consider approving the county clerk's 2023 budget.
• Consider approving the sheriff's 2023 budget.
• Consider playground lease agreements with Daviess County Public Schools and authorize the judge-executive to execute and submit all agreement documents.
• Consider accepting all Daviess County employees who were Daviess County employees on or after December 31, 2022, including all previously approved positions in the Daviess County Detention Center and Offices of the Daviess County Clerk, Sheriff, Attorney, and Coroner and authorize the judge/executive to execute and submit any and all documents related to same.
• Consider surety bonds for county offices.
• Consider board appointments.
