At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Hold public hearing for local government assistance and county road aid.
• Hear presentation about Older Americans Month.
• Hear presentation from Rebecca Horn, Green River District Health Department public health service manager, about an invitation to the Community Health Improvement Plans Forum.
• Consider county clerk's claim for calculation of motor vehicle and boat bills for 2023.
• Consider compensation for members of the County Board of Elections.
• Consider annual standing order to pre-approve certain recurring expenses for fiscal year 2023-2024.
• Consider resolution 14-2023 and to apply for a land and water grant for lights at Stanley Park’s ball field.
• Consider Owensboro Regional Recovery CDBG evidentiary documents as follows: Resolution 15-2023 Fair Housing; procurement code; legally binding agreement; anti-displacement plan.
• Consider Contract with Axiom Architecture for Kirtley Judicial Annex roof replacement design services.
• Consider funding agreement for water resource investigations with the U.S. Geological Survey, OKI Water Science Center and U.S. Dept. of the Interior.
• Consider Daviess County Fiscal Court rate schedule.
• Consider purchase of a police pursuit vehicle from KY State Master Agreement for the Sheriff's Office.
More from this section
• Consider promoting James Jackson to Road Department heavy equipment operator.
• Consider promoting Tyler Timmons to Transfer Station truck driver.
• Consider promoting Dakoma Carbon to solid waste heavy equipment operator.
• Consider hiring Charles Taylor as service technician upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings.
• Consider appointing Kenny Terry (Sharron Sullivan S6T) to the Greenwood Cemetery Advisory Committee.
• Consider appointing appointing Lynn Holland (Bill Duncan S2.5T) Ex-officio to the Parks Board.
• Consider appointing Byron Owen (Steve Lewis S4T) to the Parks Board.
• Consider reappointment of Jordan Camp (S1T) to the Property Maintenance Appeals Board.
• Consider appointment of Bob Bowers (FUET Will Mattingly SPT) to the Daviess County Animal Care and Control Board.
• Consider first reading of KOC A.104 (2023) 07-2023 - fiscal year 2023-2024 annual budget.
• Consider other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court.
• Consider public comments.
• Consider comments by Daviess Fiscal Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.