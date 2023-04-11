At its meeting at noon Tuesday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Proclaiming April as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
• Proclaiming April 9-15 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
• Consider Resolution 10-2023 and MOA regarding the Griffith Station Road project.
• Consider Resolution 11-2023 transportation of non-public school students.
• Consider Resolution 12-2023 and FY 2024 county road aid cooperative agreement.
• Consider amending the gas rights and development agreement with Owensboro RNG, LLC
• Consider a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing an Agreement for Election Equipment with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Office of the Governor, Department of Local Government, Office of State Grants.
• Consider a MOU and agreement regarding the 2024 Sporting Clays Championship.
• Consider reappointing Langley Roby (S1T) to the Parks Board to a partial 1-year term effective. April 1.
• Consider appointing Bill Duncan (Bruce Kuegel S6T) to the Parks Board (4-year term) effective April 1.
• Consider approving on second reading KOC A.102.01 (2023) 02-2023 - Budget Amendment No. 1.
• Hold first reading of KOC 150.16 (2023) 03-2023 - An ordinance repealing and replacing KOC 150.14 relating to a special transient room tax for the dole purpose of meeting the operating expenses of a Convention Center.
• Hold rirst reading of KOC 150.17 (2023) 04-2023 - an ordinance relating to the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau and transient room tax (as amended by KOC 150.1/R.2 and KOC 150.4 and KOC 150.12 and KOC 150.15).
• Hold first reading of KOC B.53 (2023) 05-2023 - an ordinance of the county of Daviess, Kentucky amending KOC B.48(2012) and KOC B.52 (2022) which authorized the issuance of general obligation refunding bonds, series 2012B (transient room tax supported project) In Aggregate Principal Amount $1,910,000 to reflect the additional revenue sources authorized in KRS 91A.390.
