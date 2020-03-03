Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse.
Items to be considered are:
• Recognition of the Daviess County mock trial team.
• Daviess County Agriculture and Natural Resources Education Agent Clint Hardy will report the 2019 Cooperative Extension yield contest winners.
• Approval of the Feb. 20 meeting minutes.
• Resolution 09-2020 regarding transportation of non-public school students.
• Labor Day celebration entertainment contract with the Eric Group.
• Hire the following seasonal workers for Panther Creek Park, Yellow Creek Park and Horse Fork Creek Park, effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings:
Terry Robertson, Carsten Tindle, Steve Nazarak, John Sampley, Nathan Dotson, Robert Stuart, Roy Miller, Brice Pendley, Ricky Roberts, Kenneth Elshide and Ray Cooper.
• Hear the second reading of KOC 860.9 (2020) 02-2020 — an ordinance of the Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro, Kentucky, jointly repealing Daviess County Fiscal Court Ordinance 860.2 and City of Owensboro Ordinances No. 8-98 and 12-2005 in their entirety.
• Consider the first reading of KOC 113.00 (2020) 03-2020 — an ordinance amending the Daviess County Code of Ordinances, adding a new section to Title 11, Chapter 113, regarding discrimination in housing, public accommodations and employment.
• Consider other business to be brought before the Daviess County Fiscal Court.
• Consider public comments.
• Consider comments by Daviess Fiscal Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.