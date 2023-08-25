At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Proclaimed August 26 as Women’s Suffrage Day.
• Proclaimed September as Daviess County Preparedness Month.
• Approved the treasurer’s report for July 2023.
• Heard a presentation of the 2023 Daviess County Public Library tax rates.
• Approved an ordinance amending Articles 3, 8, 10 and 17 of the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance.
• Approved an ordinance adopting 2023 Daviess County tax rates.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement regarding the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program with the city of Owensboro.
• Approved an administrative code amendment.
• Approved an amendment to the salary schedule for fiscal year 2023-24.
More from this section
• Consider awarding bids for roof replacement at the Kirtley Judicial Annex; fenced play yards for animal control, and an HVAC system for animal control.
• Promoted Ashton Chapmon to fleet management mechanic 2.
• Promoted Richard Spivey to fleet management mechanic 2.
• Promoted David Vanover to fleet management mechanic 5.
• Promoted Adam Turner to fleet management mechanic 3.
• Promoted Sam Burton to fleet management mechanic 4.
• Promoted Byron Collins to fleet management mechanic 3.
• Promoted Christopher Leach to heavy equipment operator at the Landfill.
• Appointed Kevin Dorth to the Daviess County Public Library Board (replacing Michelle Drake), effective Sept. 14 through Sept. 4, 2027.
• Appointed Lisa Fulkerson to the Daviess County Animal Control Commission (replacing Sue Smiley), effective Aug. 8 through Aug. 8, 2027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.