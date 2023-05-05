At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Held a public hearing for local government assistance and county road aid.
• Proclaimed Older Americans Month.
• Heard presentation from Rebecca Horn, Green River District Health Department public health service manager, about an invitation to the Community Health Improvement Plans Forum.
• Approved the county clerk’s claim for calculation of motor vehicle and boat bills for 2023.
• Approved compensation for members of the County Board of Elections.
• Approved an annual standing order to pre-approve certain recurring expenses for fiscal year 2023-2024.
• Approved resolution 14-2023 and to apply for a land and water grant for lights at Stanley Park’s ball field.
• Approved Owensboro Regional Recovery CDBG evidentiary documents as follows: Resolution 15-2023 Fair Housing; procurement code; legally binding agreement; anti-displacement plan.
• Approved a contract with Axiom Architecture for Kirtley Judicial Annex roof replacement design services.
• Approved a funding agreement for water resource investigations with the U.S. Geological Survey, OKI Water Science Center and U.S. Dept. of the Interior.
• Approved the Daviess County Fiscal Court rate schedule.
• Approved purchasing a police pursuit vehicle from KY State Master Agreement for the Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved promoting James Jackson to Road Department heavy equipment operator.
• Approved promoting Tyler Timmons to Transfer Station truck driver.
• Approved promoting Dakoma Carbon to solid waste heavy equipment operator.
• Approved hiring Charles Taylor as service technician upon successful completion of pre-employment screenings.
• Approved appointing Kenny Terry (Sharron Sullivan S6T) to the Greenwood Cemetery Advisory Committee.
• Approved appointing Lynn Holland (Bill Duncan S2.5T) Ex-officio to the Parks Board.
• Approved appointing Byron Owen (Steve Lewis S4T) to the Parks Board.
• Approved reappointing Jordan Camp (S1T) to the Property Maintenance Appeals Board.
• Approved appointing Bob Bowers (FUET Will Mattingly SPT) to the Daviess County Animal Care and Control Board.
• Held first reading of KOC A.104 (2023) 07-2023 — fiscal year 2023-2024 annual budget.
