At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Presented Christmas at Panther Creek checks to Wendall Foster Center, Joe Ford Nature Center, Owensboro Regional Recovery, Elita SAR Training and Southern Oaks Elementary PTO.
• Approved claims.
• Approved the county treasurer’s final settlement for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022.
• Approved the annual authorization allowing the judge-executive to execute and submit any and all court approved documents.
• Approved the FY 2022-23 salary schedule update.
• Considered Resolution 01-2023 — Daviess County Public Library District appointments.
• Considered Resolution 03-2023 — Declaring Daviess County’s support for the Second Amendment.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement between the Commonwealth, the Department of Military Affairs, the Division of Emergency Management and 120 local jurisdictions of the Commonwealth to establish an agreement for an Emergency Management Assistance Plan.
• Approved an annual order of affiliation agreement with the Daviess County Search and Rescue Team.
• Approved an engineering services agreement with WBW Engineering Inc. for HVAC design replacement for the Holbrook Judicial Center.
• Approved a playground lease agreement with the Diocese of Owensboro’s Knottsville, Stanley and Whitesville Playground Associations.
• Approved a concession contract with the Owensboro-Daviess County Babe Ruth League at Panther Creek Park.
• Approved awarding a quote for election equipment to Harp Enterprises, Inc. for the County Clerk’s office.
• Approved promoting Christopher Taylor to building and grounds service technician.
• Approved promoting Daniel Hatcher to building and grounds service technician.
• Approved promoting Tom Hall to sign shop supervisor.
• Approved appointing Sheriff Brad Youngman to the Ambulance Contracting Authority.
• Approved appointing Captain Duane Harper to the Daviess County ASAP board.
• Approved appointing Chief Deputy Nick Roby to the DCASS board.
