At its meeting at 5 p.m. at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court considered the following:
• Approved claims for all departments:
• Approved the county clerk’s 2023 budget.
• Approved the sheriff’s 2023 budget.
• Approved Emergency Management time and attendance reporting timesheets for employees of Daviess County Emergency Management.
• Approved playground lease agreements with Daviess County Public Schools and authorize the judge-executive to execute and submit all agreement documents.
• Approved accepting all Daviess County employees who were Daviess County employees on or after Dec. 31, 2022, including all previously approved positions in the Daviess County Detention Center and Offices of the Daviess County clerk, sheriff, attorney, and coroner and authorize the judge-executive to execute and submit any and all documents related to same.
• Approved surety bonds for county offices.
• Approved hiring Trace Self was solid waste laborer, effective Jan. 9.
• Appointed Steve Reising to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.
• Appointed Michael Boyd to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.
• Appointed Commissioner Chris Castlen to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Board.
• Appointed Janie Marksberry to the Owensboro-Daviess County Steering Committee Board.
