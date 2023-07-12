At its Tuesday meeting, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Read a proclamation on the 150th anniversary of Saint Peter of Alcantara Church.
• Read a proclamation on the 50th anniversary of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department.
• Heard a presentation concerning rural secondary program recommendations from the state Transportation Cabinet.
• Approved claims for all departments.
• Approved the county 2022-27 solid waste management plan and Resolution 21-2023.
• Approved the Transportation Cabinet rural secondary program, including flex funds.
• Rejected a bid for a regular cab hydraulic bucket truck for the Road Department.
• Accepted bids for a new compact excavator for the Road Department, two pickup trucks for the Parks and Recreation Department and an agreement with Aramark Uniform Services.
• Declared a mobile command post vehicle surplus property and transferred the vehicle to Ohio Fiscal Court.
• Promoted David Lopez to truck driver, effective July 12.
• Hired Zachary Blandford as seasonal park attendant, upon completion of pre-employment screenings.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
