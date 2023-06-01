At its Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Approved claims for all departments
• Approved budget transfers
• Approved an order of allowance to the board of assessment appeals
• Approved a contract with Daviess County Public Schools for transportation of non-public school students
• Approved a contract with Axiom Architecture for Clerk’s office election area renovation design services
• Approved the waste tire grant agreement
• Awarded bids for janitorial services, crushed limestone, coated corrugated culvert pipe and ready-mix concrete
• Approved new hires and appointments
• Approved an ordinance for the fiscal year 2023-24 county budget
• Went into closed session under KRS 61.810(1)(f) for discussions of hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline or dismissal of an individual employee, member or student without restricting that person’s right to a public hearing. Also, to discuss future acquisition or sale of property, under KRS 61.810(1)(b).
