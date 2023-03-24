At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Received the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau 2022 review from Mark Calitri, CVB president and CEO.
• Proclaimed April 7 as Arbor Day.
• Approved treasurer’s report for February 2023.
• Approved minutes of the March 9 Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting.
• Approved claims for all departments.
• Approved resolution to apply for CDBG funds to assist Habitat for Humanity with a building project.
• Approved resolution — House Bill 1 — county clerk election equipment grant.
• Approved resolution for grant assistance agreement with Kentucky Infrastructure Authority and the commonwealth of Kentucky for the Jack Hinton Road water main project.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the commonwealth of Kentucky, Office of the Governor, Department for Local Government and Office of State Grants to establish an agreement for E-poll books.
More from this section
• Consider memorandum of agreement with the city of Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools regarding funding Juvenile Drug and Mental Health Court
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Office of the Secretary and Office of Drug Control Policy to establish an agreement for the Daviess County KY-ASAP local board.
• Approved employee assistance program services agreement with Owensboro Health, Inc.
• Approved Detention Center retention/recruitment incentive pay adjustment effective March 19.
• Rejected a bid for one new or used 1-ton chassis cab (transfer station).
• Approved awarding bid of two new community notification sirens (EMA).
• Reappointed Jordan Johnson (SPT) to the Industrial Development Authority Board, four-year term effective April 1.
• Held first reading of KOC A.102.01 (2023) 02-2023 — budget amendment No. 1.
DCFC will meet at noon Tuesday, April 11, and at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
