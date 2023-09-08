At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Proclaimed September as National Recovery month.
• Approved claims for all departments.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with Owensboro Community & Technical College, Mercy Ambulance of Evansville (DBA American Medical Response) and the city of Owensboro for a paramedic program.
• Approved a bid for an inclusive swing set at Yellow Creek Park.
• Approved a litter abatement program (Cash for Trash) 2024 grant agreement.
• Approved the East County Commission annual incentive payment for fiscal year 2023-24.
• Approved appointing Dr. Cindy Wolfe to the Daviess County Animal Control Commission.
• Approved amending the appointment of Lisa Fulkerson to the Daviess County Animal Control Board to a term ending Aug. 7, 2027.
• Approved amending the appointment of Kevin Dorth to the Daviess County Public Library Board to a term ending Sept. 13, 2027.
• Approved hiring Mia Elliott as animal control attendant.
• Approved hiring Kimberly Matthews as animal control veterinary technician.
