At its meeting Tuesday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Proclaimed August 2022 as the Yelvington Annual Campmeeting’s 125th anniversary.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement to extend the Mental Health Court for five years.
• Approved an agreement between the Green River District Health Department for the Medical Reserve Corps, a group of volunteers that will assist the community during times of disaster.
• Approved the bid for one used 2021 John Deer 8R250 row-crop tractor for the West Daviess County Landfill at a price of $283,376.
• Approved the bid for one new trailer-mounted trash pump for the West Daviess County Landfill at a price of $32,301.
• Approved the bid of one new trammel screen for the West Daviess County Landfill at a price of $247,500.
• Approved the bid of one new 3/4-ton 4WD extended cab pickup truck for the West Daviess County Landfill at a price of $45,640.
• Approved the bid of one new half-ton 4WD extended cab Chevy Silverado for Daviess County Public Works at a price of $42,335.
• Approved the bid of one new target throwing machine for the Daviess County Gun Club at a price of $29,180.
• Rejected the bid for the provision of PVC pipe for landfill cell construction. The county received one bid for $82,446, which was deemed unacceptable.
• Gave a first reading to an ordinance relating to the adoption of the 2022 Daviess County Tax Rates. The property tax rate is set to slightly decrease from 13.4 cents for every $100 of assessed value to 13.0 cents, while the personal tangible property rate is to drop from $16.27 to $13.84. No additional taxes or tax hikes are in the ordinance. Because property values have increased over the last year, the plan is revenue-neutral.
