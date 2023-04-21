At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court too the following actions:
• Heard a presentation on child abuse and neglect from Ashley Evans-Smith of Daviess County Court Appointed Special Advocates.
• Received a presentation on the County Clerk’s office excess fees.
• Received the treasurer’s report for March 2023.
• Approved claims for all departments.
• Approved a benefit services agreement with Peel & Holland Inc.
• Approved Resolution 13-2023, Kentucky Office of Homeland Security Grant Application for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved a grant agreement by and between the state Department of Local Government to establish an agreement with Owensboro Regional Recovery.
• Approved a facility use agreement with the Owensboro Sportscenter for the May 2023 primary election.
More from this section
• Awarded Bid No. 2223-60 for a three-quarter ton four-wheel drive extended cab pickup truck for the landfill.
• Awarded Bid No. 2223-61, ramp handrail project, Horse Fork Creek Park.
• Promoted Brad Freels to engineer with the county fire department.
• Hired Kiefer Church as a transfer station solid waste laborer.
• Reappointed Chuck Coffman to the DC-SWEEP board.
• Approved KOC 150.16 (2023) 03-2023 — an ordinance repealing and replacing KOC 150.14 relating to a special transient room tax for the sole purpose of meeting the operating expenses of a convention center.
• Approved KOC 150.17 (2023) 04-2023 — an ordinance relating to the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau and transient room tax (as amended by KOC 150.1/R.2 and KOC 150.4 and KOC 150.12 and KOC 150.15).
• Approved KOC B.53 (2023) 05-2023 — an ordinance of the county of Daviess, Kentucky, amending KOC B.48 (2012) and KOC B.52 (2022), which authorized the issuance of general obligation refunding bonds, series 2012B (transient room tax supported project) in aggregate principal amount $1,910,000 to reflect the additional revenue sources authorized in KRS 91A.390.
• Approved KOC 560.4 (2023) 06-2023 — an ordinance relating to the equipment of emergency vehicles in Daviess County.
