At its meeting Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court approved the following:
• Approved March 2023 as American Red Cross Month.
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 23, 2023, Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting.
• Approved claims for all departments.
• Approved sheriff’s office quietus and settlement for Nov. 1 – Dec. 31, 2022.
• Approved contract with JKS Architecture for a DC Detention Center comprehensive facility report.
• Approved resolution - House Bill 1 county clerk election equipment grant.
• Approved resolution - Clean Water Act grant project.
• Approved Owensboro Regional Recovery Center CDBG project.
• Approved KY Pride Fund 2023-2024 composting grant.
• Approved a $209,700 bid from Mills Electrical Services, LLC for electrical upgrade project (courthouse).
• Approved a $92,010 bid from HopF Equipment for one new manure spreader (landfill).
More from this section
• Approved a $37,895 bid from Carpets Unlimited for office flooring project (judicial center). County will be reimbursed by the Administrative Office of the Courts
• Approved a $45,500 bid from TXAT, LLC for bulk 12-gauge shotgun ammunition (gun club).
• Approved A $178.40 per hour bid from R.A. Alexander & Sons for a CAT D6T equivalent dozer rental (landfill). Estimated total hours are 320 for a total of $57,088
• Approved the hiring of following as seasonal park attendants after successful completion of pre-employment screenings: Jasmine Ross, Roy Miller, Eric Bickett, Rickey Roberts, Alfred McPherson, Blake Kimball, Conrad Kimball and Lori Cecil.
• Approved promoting Brian Cecil to lieutenant effective March 3.
• Approved hiring Hayden Bullis as firefighter/EMT effective March 20.
• Approved hiring Lee Blanton as firefighter/EMT effective March 27.
• Approved appointing Russell Lynn Wilkey (Sean Land S3T) to the Ethics Board, a three-year term effective March 1.
• Approved amending the Feb. 23 appointment term of Tom Lilly to the Owensboro Regional Hospital Board (new) from the partial term effective Feb. 23 – Oct. 31, 2023, to a full three-year term effective Feb. 23.
• Heard public comments.
• Heard comments by Daviess County Fiscal Court.
