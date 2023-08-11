At its Thursday meeting, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Proclaimed Theatre Workshop of Owensboro Day.
• Approved claims for all departments.
• Approved an ordinance setting County Commission and Justice of the Peace districts.
• Approved a resolution regarding Rural Secondary FLEX Program funds for Graves Lane, Hayden Bridge Road, Sawmill Road and Stillhouse Road.
• Approved a resolution establishing 2023 tax rates for the Green River District Health Department.
• Approved hiring Kya Severs as part-time animal control attendant.
• Approved hiring Katherine Lawless as part-time animal control attendant.
• Approved hiring Logan Willis as seasonal park attendant.
• Approved promoting Jerome Hernandez to heavy equipment operator.
• Awarded a request for quotes for tree removal for the Road Department and a bid for a new Physio-Control Lifepak 15 Unit for Daviess Fire Rescue.
• Held first reading of an ordinance amending text in Articles 3, 8, 10 and 17 in the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance.
• Held first reading of an ordinance adopting 2023 Daviess County tax rates.
