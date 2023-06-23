During its meeting Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Heard the treasurer’s report for May 2023.
• Approved claims for all departments.
• Approved budget transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
• Approved the salary schedule for fiscal year 2023-24.
• Approved administrative code amendments.
• Approved the sheriff’s office quietus and settlement for January-April, 2023 tax year.
• Approved the solid waste rate schedule, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
• Approved the Daviess County Detention Center fee schedule.
• Approved a health services agreement with Southern Health Partners Inc. for the detention center.
More from this section
• Approved a memorandum of agreement between the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Department of Income Support and Daviess County Child Support Enforcement Activities.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement between the state, Office of the Governor, Department for Local Government, Office of State Grants and Daviess Fiscal Court for jail arraignment equipment.
• Approved a termination notice for memorandum of agreement between the city and county concerning consolidated 911 operations.
• Approved a lease agreement with Hurricane Marina LLC — Little Hurricane.
• Approved the 2023-24 roadway resurfacing list.
• Approved compensation for commissioners for the Daviess County Water District.
• Approved awarding bid 2324-01 for two zero-turn mowers for the parks department.
• Approved awarding bid 2324-02 for two new RTV units for the parks department.
• Approved reclassifying Jennifer Warren to office/events coordinator for the parks department, effective June 19, 2023.
• Approved new hires and promotions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.