Daviess County Fiscal Court unanimously agreed Tuesday to extend the Mental Health Court program for another five years, with officials touting its success in both saving the judicial system money and reducing recidivism rates among the mentally ill.
Mental Health Court puts defendants with mental health issues into court-ordered treatment plans, where they are required to take medication or attend therapy. The court also provides other services, such as helping clients find housing and get on insurance to pay for medical treatment.
A medical warrant, which is approved by a judge, allows for the hospitalization of a person who is mentally ill and is a danger to himself or others, as a long as hospitalization is the least-restrictive way the person can receive treatment.
Making the case for the continuance of the Mental Health Court, Circuit Court Judge Lisa Payne Jones said at Tuesday’s meeting that the program has helped hundreds of people since its start in 2019.
“Often these people are not competent to stand trial and face their criminal charges,” she said. “If you find a safe place to put them, then you can find a safe way to handle the situation that keeps the individual safe, keeps law enforcement safe and keeps the community safe — and doesn’t cause the person to further spiral downward by putting them in jail, where they may not have access to mental health medications, a familiarity to routines and to their mental healthcare providers.”
Mental Health Court coordinator Rachel Pate said the program worked with 216 people in the last quarter. Overall, the program has had a roughly 90% success rate in terms of its participants not facing new criminal charges, according to Pate.
The agreement approved Tuesday funds and administers the position currently filled by Pate for another five years.
The Mental Health Court coordinator works with the judicial system, Owensboro Regional Hospital, River Valley Behavioral Health, law enforcement officials and detention center officials to reduce incarceration time for mentally ill criminal defendants, as per the agreement. The director also communicates and coordinates among the parties involved to facilitate programs, protocols and procedures.
County Attorney Claud Porter said Mental Health Court has also resulted in fiscal savings — $750,000 for the Fiscal Court and detention center and more than $500,000 for the Department of Corrections in the first three years of the program. Porter said the program costs about $150,000 a year, which pays for the salary and benefits of one full-time coordinator as well as a part-time staffer to assist with case management.
“For me, it’s a no-brainer,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. “If we can intervene early, we save tons of money.”
