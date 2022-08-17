Daviess County Fiscal Court unanimously agreed Tuesday to extend the Mental Health Court program for another five years, with officials touting its success in both saving the judicial system money and reducing recidivism rates among the mentally ill.

Mental Health Court puts defendants with mental health issues into court-ordered treatment plans, where they are required to take medication or attend therapy. The court also provides other services, such as helping clients find housing and get on insurance to pay for medical treatment.

