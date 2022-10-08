The Daviess County Fiscal Court gave a first reading Thursday to three ordinances to make it explicit that Airbnb and similar entities are covered by the county’s transient room taxes.
The transient room taxes are not new. They are a 1% special room tax to fund the operating expenses of the Owensboro Convention Center, a 3% tax that goes to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and a 2% tax related to the financing of improvements to the Museum of Fine Art and RiverPark Center.
The Fiscal Court is looking to amend its room-tax ordinances to apply to short-term “rooms, cabins, lodgings, campsites, or other accommodations” — as well as “any person that facilitates that rental of the accommodations by brokering, coordinating, or in any other way arranging for the rental of the accommodations.”
“We’re not changing any ordinance, other than to allow us to say that we can collect from Airbnbs, campgrounds and other kinds of facilities,” County Attorney Claud Porter said. “We had attempted to do that without changing the ordinances. We got some pushback.”
County Treasurer Jim Hendrix added that when the county tried to collect taxes from one rental clearinghouse about four years ago, that entity replied with an “unfriendly letter” stating that it would not pay the tax.
“These entities in the past, because they weren’t specifically named, they absolutely refused to pay,” Hendrix said. “This has been a national issue dealing with this.”
Hendrix told the Messenger-Inquirer that it’s not clear how the county’s revenue will be affected by applying the room taxes to Airbnbs and similar platforms. The county deals directly with Airbnb rather than the individual operators in the county, and therefore doesn’t know how many are in existence here, he explained.
Hendrix also explained that the reason the county is amending these ordinances now is because Kentucky’s legislators amended state law earlier this year to make it clear that Airbnbs and similar entities are subject to room taxes. The state government authorizes counties to levy taxes such as the transient room tax, he said.
“We’re amending our ordinance to pick up the state’s language,” he said.
The Fiscal Court next meets Thursday, Oct. 20.
