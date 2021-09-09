SUBMITTED
Daviess Fiscal Court is taking applications for nonprofit groups to assist at this year’s “Christmas at Panther Creek.”
Five nonprofit agencies will be chosen at random to participate, with each agency providing volunteers to cover one week of the annual event. The volunteers will man the gate and collect the admission fee from visitors.
At the end of the season, half of the proceeds will be split among the five nonprofit groups. The cost of admission is $5 per vehicle. Last year, the five participating nonprofits split almost $50,000.
Applications can be found at www.daviessky.org. People with questions should contact Ross Leigh, parks and recreation director, at 270-685-6142 or by emailing rleigh@daviessky.org.
