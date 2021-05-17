A Daviess County grand jury issued 92 indictments during its three-day session last week as prosecutors worked to get caught up on the backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said he expects the grand jury to have another long session in June, but the jurors have made progress on the county’s pile of cases.
The county is largely through 2019 and 2020 cases that have been waiting to go to the grand jury, he said.
“We are starting to catch up on the 2021 cases,” Kuegel said last week. “To get caught up is going to take a while.”
The pandemic caused courts to restrict their activities, including grand juries. The county did hold a special grand jury in February at the Daviess County Courthouse and socially distanced grand jury sessions resumed at the judicial center in April.
The grand jury has been meeting in Judge Lisa Payne Jones’ courtroom to give jurors and prosecutors the opportunity to spread out.
“We’re taking up one of the judge’s courtrooms in Circuit Court for two days, and that’s a huge inconvenience” to the court, which has its own docket of hearings, Kuegel said. “I have to commend our Circuit Courts, and especially Judge Jones, for allowing us to use the courtroom. Without that cooperation, it would be real difficult to hold grand jury sessions,” he said.
The grand jury room doesn’t allow for social distancing. While the Centers for Disease Control did announce last week that vaccinated people could meet without masks and social distancing, it’s up to jurors to decide if they want to be vaccinated.
“I don’t know when we are going to be able to get back in the grand jury room. I can’t ask my people if they have been vaccinated,” Kuegel said.
The Administrative Office of the Courts would have to allow prosecutors to question jurors about vaccinations.
“I don’t plan on asking that, unless (the AOC) tells me I can,” Kuegel said. “I don’t know if that’s something anybody has thought about.”
The grand jury will continue using the Circuit Courtroom for next month’s grand jury. Kuegel said that grand jury session could also be a long one, but he hopes to get back to two-day sessions soon.
“We are trying to get back on track in July,” Kuegel said.
