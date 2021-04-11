The Green River District Health Department reported 33 new cases of coronavirus in the seven-county region on Saturday.
The breakdown showed that 20 were in Daviess, eight in Henderson, one in McLean, two in Ohio and one in Webster.
Muhlenberg, which isn’t in the Green River District, had no new cases on Saturday.
The Daviess County numbers were the highest since March 22, when 29 cases were reported.
Friday had seen 10 news cases and Thursday was at eight.
Region-wide, the health department reported a total of 21,005 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The report said 380 of them have died.
Daviess County has seen 10,033 total cases, with 9,103 recovered, three currently hospitalized and 175 deaths in the past 13 months.
Hancock has had 816 cases with 734 recovered and 16 deaths.
McLean reported 846 total cases with 773 recovered and 28 deaths.
Muhlenberg has had 2,854 cases.
And Ohio has had 2,451 cases with 2,220 recovered and 55 deaths.
The average age of those who have tested positive has remained at 44 through the past year.
But those who tested positive have ranged from one month of 102 years.
Women continue to test positive at a higher rate — 53.4% — than men — 46.6%.
The 20-29 age group has had the most cases --3,475.
The 30-39 group is close behind with 3,326 cases.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.