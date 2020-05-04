Deborah Mitchell was a school bus driver in Indianapolis when the students on her bus had a premonition, of sorts, about her future career as a corrections officer.
“I had a pretty rough group,” Mitchell said of the kids on her bus. “I didn’t take too much off them, and they started calling me a C.O.”
After working as a correctional officer at a women’s prison in Indiana, Mitchell moved to Owensboro and eventually found a job at the Daviess County Detention Center. Her first day of work at the jail was Aug. 8, 2000.
On Thursday, Mitchell reported for her final day of work at the jail, just a few months shy of 20 years.
“With the intensity and stress associated with this profession, there are plenty of reasons we can find to be negative,” Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said in a written statement. “However, Deputy Mitchell remained positive throughout her career and exemplified what teamwork and dedication look like.
“Deborah, who is affectionately called ‘Mrs. Mitchell’ by the jail staff and inmates, leaves a lasting impact on the Daviess County Detention Center,” Maglinger said. “She will be sorely missed, but we are going to do our best to honor the legacy that she leaves behind.”
Mitchell said after working as a bus driver, she had planned to work with juveniles but had also applied to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
“The women’s prison called me first,” she said. “... At first, it was rough. I would let them know they weren’t much different than me.”
After four years working in the prison, Mitchell moved to Owensboro. “I was sick of Indy,” she said. “Indy is still rough, but it was rougher back then.”
Mitchell worked at Dismas Charities for two years, which was a good job, she said. But she was also looking for another job in corrections. Her first job with the detention center was working with juveniles.
Then, Mitchell moved to booking, where she booked a small town’s worth of inmates.
“I have booked 15,732 inmates,” she said. Booking can be difficult because of people who are intoxicated, belligerent or both. But Mitchell said she didn’t mind.
“Those are the fun ones,” she said.
When asked if the stress of working with inmates is difficult, Mitchell said, “only if you let it be.”
“It can be, but a lot of jobs are stressful,” Mitchell said. “But you do it and go on and go home, and you don’t let it get to you.”
When asked if she would recommend a career as a deputy jailer, Mitchell said, “I tell people about it all the time, but it’s not for everybody.
“Some people don’t have patience, and you have to have patience for sure,” she said.
Mitchell, who works with juveniles at St. Joseph Peace Mission, said she’ll continue doing that but has no other definite plans for retirement.
Mitchell said she’ll miss “the people and jail, and the work itself.”
“I do calls, where I call other county jails” about inmates and transfers, Mitchell said. “We talk on the phone like we’re best friends, but I’ve never met them (in person) and they’ve never met me.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
