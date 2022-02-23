The Daviess County Detention Center is looking to start a workforce certificate program for inmates, with the goal of improving their prospects on the job market.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said Tuesday the program next month could begin next month.
“We have already started, on our end, selecting the inmates” to participate in the program, Maglinger said in a recent interview. This week, Maglinger said some inmates have been disinterested, because they won’t receive any credit against their sentence in exchange for taking the classes.
The program is a partnership with the jail, Owensboro Community & Technical College and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.
Maglinger said there are several certificate programs the jail plans to offer, including information technology skills; health, safety and well-being and personal development. There is also an “enhanced operator” program that would teach inmates skills such as problem solving.
“It will be a computer-based program, where the inmates have access” through laptop computers, Maglinger said. “It’s a good opportunity, and it’s relevant. Virtually every employer is looking for workers.”
The certificate programs will be for convicted state inmates, that are nearing the end of their sentences, Maglinger said. The inmates will work at their own speed on laptop computers. The inmates will work at the jail.
“We want to make (the laptops) as secure as possible,” he said.
Officials from the Economic Development Corp. wouldn’t comment, saying the funds for the project hadn’t yet been approved. Maglinger said this week officials will meet to discuss the plan on Wednesday, but that the hope is to start the program in March.
“(Inmates) have some reentry programs that talk about resume preparation, but this gives them more practical skills,” Maglinger said.
When asked about funding for the program, Daviess County treasurer Jim Hendrix said the matter has not yet been brought before Daviess Fiscal Court, but that Judge-Executive Al Mattingly is supportive of the proposal.
“The judge thinks it’s a good idea, and he will take it forward to the court, but that hasn’t been done yet,” Hendrix said.
Maglinger said he was told city officials are also supportive of the proposal.
Helping inmates obtain job skills is important, Maglinger said.
The programs would give inmates “a little more certification to get a job, which is challenging for inmates,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
