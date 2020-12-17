The Daviess County Detention Center has canceled programs and has three dorms on lockdown as it deals with 44 cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said 44 inmates and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the inmates who tested positive are in buildings 2 and 3, although there is one inmate in Building 1, the main building, who has tested positive. That inmate was already in a quarantine cell when he received a positive test, Maglinger said.
“Right now, we don’t have an outbreak in Building 1, but we are closely monitoring and quarantining a lot of cells,” Maglinger said.
The first cases were confirmed Dec. 10, Maglinger said. The inmates in Building 2 and Building 3 that tested positive are part of the jail’s substance abuse treatment program, he said.
“We stopped the program, pending tests,” he said. The inmates in the three affected dorms are kept in their cells except for required recreation time, and the inmates are provided with masks and access to hand sanitizer.
None of the inmates have needed to be hospitalized and are being treated at the jail.
Of the 44 inmate cases, “around half are asymptomatic.” The others have “mild to moderate” symptoms, he said.
Eight inmates in Building 1 are in quarantine, awaiting the results of COVID tests, Maglinger said.
The jail was already closed to most outside visitors, but the only visits allowed now are attorney visits to clients, Maglinger said.
The four staff members who tested positive are off work. One additional deputy is on quarantine but recently had a negative COVID-19 test and is expected to return to work soon.
“The staff has really stepped up to cover” the shortage of deputies, Maglinger said. “We’ll get through it.”
Maglinger said the jail’s medical staff says all of the inmates who tested positive should be out of quarantine by Dec. 22.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.