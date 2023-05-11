Recent pay raises for Daviess County Detention Center staff have helped the jail retain deputies, Jailer Art Maglinger said Wednesday.
Fiscal Court approved pay raises for full-time and part-time deputy jailers in March. Since the raises took effect March 19, no additional deputy jailers have resigned from their positions, Maglinger said.
“Since the raises, things have stabilized,” he said.
The jail has 16 open full-time positions. Maglinger said having so many openings has caused deputy jailers to work longer days during the week to make sure all three shifts are fully staffed.
“The deputies are still working a lot of overtime,” Maglinger said. “It’s built into their schedule.”
Fiscal Court raised pay rates for deputy jailers to help the agency hire and retain deputies. Commissioners approved 8.5% pay raises for deputies in both the hazardous and non-hazardous job categories and also raised pay for part-time staff. Current staff also received 6.5% cost-of-living adjustments.
With the raises, new, full-time hazardous duty deputies working the day shift will receive $18 an hour, while night and overnight shift deputies will earn $19 an hour.
The pay raises “did increase our pay to $40,000, not counting overtime,” Maglinger said. “Applications have increased some.”
The jail is actively working to recruit new deputies, Maglinger said.
“We use Indeed a lot and go to social media” to post openings, he said. “Jordan Rowe (at Fiscal Court) has helped us out. They do a lot of recruiting videos.”
The open positions have created a strain for the jail staff.
“Some of the guys are having to work 12-hour shifts within the work week,” Maglinger said. Supervisors are also working longer to help maintain staff levels on shifts.
“Everyone is doing more with less,” he said. “It’s not an easy time to serve.”
The jail doesn’t typically compete with other jails in the region for employees and tends to hire more people from state prisons than it loses deputies to prisons, Maglinger said. But deputy jailers do leave the profession to join police and sheriff departments.
On Wednesday, Maglinger was traveling to a police academy graduation, where two former deputy jailers were graduating to become Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies.
The jail has four new deputies in training and is seeking applicants for a new jailer class. The jail is actively recruiting.
“If you see law enforcement struggling (to hire officers), we are struggling even more,” Maglinger said.
