Daviess County’s unemployment rate hit 14.3% in April as businesses and some industries closed temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s the highest jobless rate the county has seen since February 1987.
That month, with the unemployment rate also at 14.3%, Owensboro had the ninth-highest jobless rate in the nation.
And Wallace Wilkinson, running for governor that year, promised to move state government to Owensboro if the rate didn’t decline by the time he took office the following January.
It did.
The last time the local unemployment rate hit double digits was in June 2009, when it was 10.6%.
Local unemployment records are sketchy before the 1970s.
But the Messenger-Inquirer reported in 1933 that the jobless rate here stood at 25% at that time.
A total of 6,661 people in Daviess County were looking for work by the end of April, the state said.
Both Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., and Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said they expect the unemployment rate to start dropping.
“I am optimistic/hopeful that the unemployment rate will drop in the next couple of months, as re-opening continues,” Johnson said in an email.
“The work of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. is constantly evolving, reacting to the unique needs of our community,” she said. “We will continue to work with local businesses, understand the workforce needs, support entrepreneurship efforts and while supporting our existing businesses will be high priority, the attraction of new companies will be important in continuing to recover lost jobs and tax base.”
Brake said, “The chamber has been working to support our membership as we all deal with the consequences of the economic pause, including unemployment numbers. The circumstances of this situation are much different than the 2009 recession or the Great Depression.”
She said, “Unlike those periods of time, we anticipate that this will be a short-term effect as a result of the measures used to contain the pandemic. We are already seeing widespread employee callbacks that we expect to continue until we make a full recovery.”
The local unemployment rate was a mere 3.5% in April 2019.
Across the region, the state said, Hancock had a rate of 15.8% in April, up from 3.5% a year earlier; McLean, 11.9% compared with 4% in April 2019; Muhlenberg, 16.2%, up from 5.3%; and Ohio, 14.5%, up from 4.5%.
Kentucky had a statewide rate of 16.1% in April, up from 3.9%, and the national jobless rate was 14.4%.
The state’s lowest rate was in Clinton County at 8.4%.
The highest was 28.6% in Marion County.
