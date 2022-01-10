Daviess County officials are exploring the possibility of creating a third paid county fire station that would respond to areas where the population is growing, and also assist volunteer fire departments.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly mentioned the plan briefly Thursday, during his “State of the County” address at the Owensboro Convention Center. On Friday, Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said there’s no location chosen or timetable to move on a new station.
“It’s definitely on the radar, but there is no start date,” Smith said.
Mattingly said Friday there is no plan to build a new station, but that Fiscal Court adding a paid station would aid volunteer stations, who have fewer members available to respond for calls than in the past.
When volunteer departments were largely made up of members of farm families, they could stop work and respond to a call for service during the day,” Mattingly said. Now, many volunteer firefighters are working jobs during the day.
“One of the things we are looking at is how do we relieve some of the pressure off the volunteers,” Mattingly said.
Also, fires make up only a small number of the calls.
“We respond more and more to accidents and medical emergencies than structure fires,” Mattingly said.
In the county, it can take a while for an ambulance to reach a scene, so a third station could provide medical aid while an ambulance in on the way, he said.
A third county fire station would lower insurance rates for surrounding homeowners, and with the county also looking at helping improve water service, that could lead to expanded hydrants in county neighborhoods, Mattingly said.
Smith said the department looks at where the county is growing, such as where subdivisions are being built or expanding.
The number of runs the county fire department makes has increased, Smith said.
Between 2011 and 2016, the county department made an average of 300 emergency runs a year. Now, the department makes about 1,000 runs a year, Smith said.
“We are looking somewhere towards a centrally located station,” Smith said. A central station would be able to assist the East County and Airport stations on runs, he said.
“The central and the east are our growing regions” for the most part, Smith said.
Smith said a third paid station would be available when volunteers are at work.
“We know our busiest times are between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” Smith said. “Being able to supplement our volunteer fire departments with our paid departments is essential, so we an get the proper response to our residents.
“We are looking right now at costs and things like that. We know the numbers are there to allow for a third station, as far as run volume. We are looking at the cost and the best location.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
