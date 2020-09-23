Daviess County election officials plan to have six large voting centers open across the county on election day to accommodate what is anticipated to be a larger-than-average voter turnout.
The county’s elections plan, which has not yet been approved by the state Board of Elections, also includes three weeks of early voting at the Daviess County Courthouse, absentee voting by mail and several drop-off boxes for people who don’t want to mail the ballots.
The plan was outlined Tuesday morning by the county board of elections.
“What we are doing is a full-blown election for each type of the process,” Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said.
Early voting
Early voting will start on Oct. 13 and run through Nov. 2. Early voting will be conducted at the Daviess County Courthouse, 212 St. Ann St., and at Towne Square Mall, 4600 Frederica St., in the former Burke’s department store.
Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Early voting on Saturdays will be at the county courthouse from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. Saturday early voting could be expanded to Towne Square Mall if the courthouse is overwhelmed.
Absentee voting
Absentee ballot requests are being processed, and workers started handling ballot requests last week. McCarty said, as of Tuesday, the county has received 7,000 requests for absentee ballots.
The last opportunity to request an absentee ballot is 10:59 p.m. Oct. 9. Absentee ballots can be requested at www. GoVoteKY.com. An absentee ballot can also be requested by phone at 270-240-5771.
Aside from the traditional reasons for voting absentee, such as being out of the county on election day, people who have concerns about contracting COVID-19 can also vote absentee.
“Last week, our ballots were printed. We do have them,” McCarty said, but processing requests will take time.
“All ballots will be mailed out within seven days of receiving the request,” McCarty said, and all ballots will have been mailed by Oct. 18.
Ballots must be postmarked by election day (Nov. 3) to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service is recommending people mail back absentee ballots as early as possible.
The county expects to have several ballot drop-off boxes for people who don’t want to mail ballots. The first, at the Daviess County Courthouse, was installed Tuesday.
Other drop box locations are anticipated to be at the Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St.; the Daviess County Operations Center, 2620 Calhoun Road (Kentucky 81); Whitesville City Hall, 10436 Main Cross St. in Whitesville; Western Kentucky University-Owensboro, 4821 New Hartford Road; Towne Square Mall; and Doodle Bugs Market, 9558 Kentucky 144 in Knottsville.
The drop boxes will be monitored by surveillance cameras and checked daily. The number of locations will depend on how many drop boxes the state can provide, McCarty said.
“We are hoping to have about six drop boxes,” McCarty said. “We don’t know if we are going to get that many.”
Election day in-person voting
Election day voting will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave.; Yellow Creek Baptist Church gymnasium, 5741 Kentucky 144; Bellevue Baptist Church gymnasium, 4950 Kentucky 56; Hines Convention Center, 1 Wellness Place in Philpot; Town Square Mall at the former Burke’s department store site; and at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, in the former mall portion of the facility.
People can vote at any voting center.
The sites were chosen because they have ample parking and meet the requirements for in-person voting during the pandemic, such as being large enough to spread out voting stations and having separate entrance and exit points for voters.
Cleaning will be done between voting by poll workers. Although schools will be closed on election day, officials decided against using schools because those buildings would have to be cleaned before students returned the next day.
“We couldn’t get a deep clean in the schools after thousands of people go through them,” Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House said.
The county courthouse will be used as a “problem-solving center” on election day.
“On election day, (the courthouse) is not going to be a full-scale voting center because of the lack of parking,” House said. People who are having problems will be able to vote on election day at the courthouse.
Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said the agency will have extra deputies working on election day to help with traffic and to check on the voting centers.
“We are not going to assign people to locations, but I am going to have (deputies) do walk-throughs,” Smith said.
If deputies are needed, “I want to make sure I have the personnel to respond,” Smith said.
The sheriff’s office will coordinate with the Owensboro Police Department on election day planning, he said.
Vote counting
Absentee ballots will be logged in and checked for matching signatures, then stored in a secure location. As during the June primary, there will be a process where voters can correct problems such as mismatched signatures.
Once counting starts, McCarty said pairs of workers, a Republican and a Democrat, will process ballots in batches of 20. The batches will be kept together, minus any rejected ballots, and the batches will be logged and then run through the voting machine. Rejected ballots will also be stored.
All ballots scanned by 6 p.m. on election night will be included in the county’s election night report. Any eligible ballots received after 6 p.m. will be scanned and their totals will be sent to the state Board of Elections.
McCarty said the cost of the election will be higher than usual because enough ballots had to be printed for each voting center.
“Trying to predict how many (each center needs) is a real challenge,” McCarty said. “The cost of printing those ballots will be higher. We printed 87,000 ballots.”
Although the plan hasn’t been approved by the state, county officials are moving forward with preparations, McCarty said.
“We are in crunch time,” McCarty said. “We are six or seven weeks out, we need to move forward.
“We did the primary in four weeks, and it wasn’t enough time,” McCarty said. “I think some of the mistakes in the primary could have been avoided if we’d had more time.”
