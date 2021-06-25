Officials with the Daviess County Clerk’s office are preparing their election plan for 2022, and County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the plan will retain some of the provisions adopted last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the primary election is still 10 months away, the plan is for the county to submit its election proposal the State Board of Elections next month. After the plan is approved, the county will begin the process of purchasing new voting machines to replace the 15 year-old machines voters have been using.
House Bill 574, which becomes law next week, allows counties to continue using larger voting centers during elections, and allows some early voting and the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots. During the 2020 general election, Daviess County used voting centers instead of precincts, and had weeks of early voting.
For the plan being developed, “I think we are looking at a hybrid of precincts and voting centers,” McCarty said.
In the county, the goal is for a precinct or voting center to be “within a six to 10 miles radius,” of all voters, McCarty said.
Richard House, the office’s chief deputy clerk, said officials are considering a plan that would allow anyone to vote at any precinct or voting center. The idea of having voting centers close isn’t an issue in the city, House said, adding that “the State Board of Elections wants to make sure (rural residents) don’t have to drive too far” to vote.
“We are primarily going to be using a lot of schools,” House said. All of the precincts and voting centers would have the ability to print ballots, House said.
The law allows for three days of early voting on the last Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the election. McCarty said the plan the county sends to the state will include all the proposed precincts and voting centers for election day and early voting sites.
McCarty said she favors allowing more than three days for early voting, but that the process shouldn’t be as long as in 2020, when early voting went on for three weeks.
“For early voting, we will probably have a super center in the city,” McCarty said. Allowing only three days for early voting means more people will have to vote on election day, McCarty said.
“It’s going to be hard on everybody,” McCarty said. “If you miss those three days, you will have to come out on one day” with the large election day crowds of voters, she said.
Once the plan is approved, House said the county will be ready to send out requests for proposals to purchase new voting machines. The plan is to send out the bids in August, and to have the machines in place to begin training in the fall, House said.
The county’s current voting machines “are getting towards the end of their life span,” McCarty said. Some of the machines “are over 15 years old,” McCarty said.
House said any voting machine purchased by the county will have paper ballots, similar to the what voters are familiar with now. Voting machines for people with disabilities will have touch screens, but will print out the ballot after the person has voted, House said.
“No matter what machines we go with, we’ll have a paper back up,” House said. The machines “will never be connected to the internet,” he said.
After the election plan is approved by the state, the county will know how many new voting machines are needed, McCarty said.
“With having a mix of voting centers and precincts, we won’t have to purchase as many many machines” as if the county just had precincts, McCarty said.
