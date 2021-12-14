Owensboro and Daviess County emergency responders have been in several counties struck by tornadoes over the weekend, and more were on their way Monday to assist with recovery and damage assessment.
In Graves County, where the tornado killed at least 20 people, members of Daviess County’s search and rescue team have been assisting recovery efforts since the first day of the event, and they were still at work Monday. Daviess Emergency Manager director Andy Ball also went to Mayfield on Sunday to help.
“It’s devastating to see the destruction and loss of life, the loss of everything,” Ball said Monday. “For some people, all they’ve got is the clothes on their backs.”
Both the city and county fire departments sent units to storm-struck communities over the weekend.
“We sent 14 people to Mayfield on Saturday,” city Fire Chief James Howard said. “They were there working through the night.”
The firefighters were sent to Mayfield Consumer Products, the candle factory that collapsed during the tornado.
“They were asking for a heavy rescue team,” Howard said.
On Monday, city and county firefighters were on their way to Warren County, to assist in recovery and damage assessments.
“We were told to bring chain saws and hand tools, and be ready to help,” Howard said. “We expect to send people tomorrow, too.”
The Owensboro Police Department sent units to Bowling Green to assist the city’s police department.
“I don’t know if it was answering calls or providing security,” said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer. “I think it was based on the needs of their agency.”
OPD is ready to send more officers as needed, Boggess said.
“We will be willing to assist them in any way they request,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department dispatched deputies to Muhlenberg County, where they blocked roads and directed traffic in the storm-damaged Bremen area.
Deputies blocked a thoroughfare were crews were working, “to keep all the volunteers and linemen safe,” Sheriff Barry Smith said.
The department has been in contact with other counties, offering assistance, if needed, Smith said.
“We let those communities know we will assist,” Smith said. “... We know they would be here to help us in our time of need.”
While multiple agencies have offered help, they only send units when a county makes a specific request for personnel.
“We have tried to follow procedures as far as waiting to be dispatched,” Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said. “We all want to help and be there.”
But if every agencies sends units into disaster areas unsolicited, “it’s chaos,” Smith said.
“You can’t just send resources without being asked,” Howard said. “We have a lot of personnel ready to go, and they want to help out. We are just trying to find the best way to do that.”
Not all of the assistance has been in the form of boots on the ground. Ball said the city of Owensboro sent a GIS specialist to Dawson Springs, to create maps for responders to use in their searches. Emergency Management also sent internet equipment to Caldwell County, for use in either the county’s 911 dispatch or emergency operations center.
Daviess Fiscal Court also sent communications coordinator Jordan Rowe to Hopkins County, where he is working on media relations for emergency management.
“I think the folks that traditionally handle media relations are out in the field right now,” Rowe said. “My heart bleeds not only for Hopkins County, but for Bremen” and other communities affected by the storm.
There are ways people can help. One of those is to not go to the disaster areas.
Ball said major issue for responders was traffic, with people trying to get to the storm-damaged areas. People who have no business there should stay away, he said.
“We’ve been telling people: Don’t go down there,” Ball said. “It’s causing major congestion issues.”
Ball said on Sunday, emergency vehicles running with lights and sirens were delayed by people clogging the roads into Mayfield.
Ball said, if people want to help, they should donate money to the American Red Cross or to the disaster fund set up by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Sending physical items is not a help, Ball said.
“They send it to a warehouse, and it ends up going to a landfill,” Ball said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
