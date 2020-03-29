A lot of Kentucky counties — including Jefferson — lost population between July 1, 2018, and the same date last year, a new U.S. Census report says.
But Daviess County grew by an estimated 628 people — to a total of 101,511, the report says.
That’s an increase over the county’s growth by 558 people a year earlier.
“This increase in population is not a coincidence,” Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said Friday. “It is the result of our community deliberately focusing on talent, innovation and place. The Downtown Placemaking has been a major draw for young people who want to live in a small city with a lower cost of living, but big city amenities. The arts scene, the restaurants and bars, boutiques and specialty shops — these all create a sense of place that is unique to Owensboro.”
She said, “Our Chamber Young Professionals are approaching the 200-member mark. This gives young people an opportunity to connect and engage — a very important aspect for millennials. And so many of the younger people have live-work arrangements, bringing their jobs with them. These young people are bringing energy to Owensboro. We need to continue to find ways to engage them and to create more infrastructure that can retain and attract more in this age group.”
Brake said, “We are also seeing more retirees looking to Owensboro for retirement. The same quality of life that attracts younger people is also important to their parents. And our top-ranked Owensboro Health offers the best health care in the nation.”
She said, “We look for this population increase to continue as our community adds more downtown housing options, the Bourbon Trail becomes even more prominent and our bluegrass museum reaches a global audience.”
“Daviess County is one of only a few counties west of I-65 that shows growth,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. “We’ll continue our efforts along with the city, Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Commission and other organizations to make our community a place where people want to live, work and raise a family.”
The Owensboro metropolitan area, which includes Hancock and McLean counties, grew by 561 people to 119,440 last year, the report said.
The local metro ranks 333rd in size among 384 metropolitan areas in the country, it said.
The report says the three counties saw 1,516 births and 1,234 deaths during the year.
Forty-two people moved here from other countries and 241 from other places in the United States.
Since 2010, the local metro has grown by 4,694 people.
The report says 1,091 came from other countries during that time and 733 from inside the United States.
Jefferson County (Louisville) lost 1,344 people last year, the Census Bureau estimated, taking it to 766,757.
But Fayette (Lexington) grew by 726 to 323,152.
Hardin County (Elizabethtown) added 679 people, taking it to 110,958.
But the real growth was in Warren (Bowling Green), which saw an increase of 2,146 people, bringing its population to 132,896.
McCracken County (Paducah) grew by 111 to 65,418.
But Christian (Hopkinsville) lost 70, dropping to 70,461.
Henderson saw 302 fewer people, taking its population down to 45,210.
And Hopkins (Madisonville) lost 338, dropping its population to 44,686.
In the Owensboro region, Hancock lost 16, falling to 8,772 people.
McLean County lost 51, dropping to 9,207; Muhlenberg dropped by 189 to 30,662; and Ohio was down 70, to 23,994.
In southern Indiana, Vanderburgh County (Evansville) grew by 331 people, to 181,451.
Perry County added 92 people, bringing its population to 19,169.
But Spencer lost 108, dropping to 20,277,
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.