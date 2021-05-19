Daviess County has been selected as one of six counties in the nation for inclusion in the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday.
The program operates under the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy to provide federal support to law enforcement agencies in the designated counties with coordination, equipment, technology and additional resources to combat drug production and trafficking, McConnell’s office said.
He said, “Kentucky law enforcement have proven time and again the value of the HIDTA program in keeping our families safe from illicit substances.”
McConnell said, “In recognition of the pressing dangers facing Daviess County, I worked closely with strong leaders, including Mayor Tom Watson and Sheriff Keith Cain, to deliver this important federal recognition and critical assistance.”
He said, “With the resources and coordination to track down and stop the worst drug traffickers and abusers, Daviess County can help reduce violence across the region, protect law enforcement officers in their critical work and continue to make this a safe community for everyone who calls it home.”
Watson said, “Our entire community is so ecstatic about the fantastic announcement of our designation as a HIDTA county. The combined efforts from the city, county, FBI, DEA and all others showed our need and how important it is to receive this federal support. Special thanks to Senator McConnell and his talented staff for their energy to make this happen.”
He said, “This will allow us to have more funds for boots on the ground.”
But Watson said he didn’t know how much federal money the community might receive.
Cain said the announcement “is a long-sought recognition of the challenges facing our community from illegal drugs. Understanding the scope of the problem is the first step to tackling it.”
He said, “By investing critical resources and promoting law enforcement collaboration, we can help save lives from this dangerous scourge. This HIDTA designation is the result of years of substantial efforts by many dedicated individuals. Senator McConnell was a constant champion for our cause, and I’d like to thank him, former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman and all the others who helped us reach this important goal.”
McConnell said nearly half of all Kentuckians currently live in a HIDTA county.
His office said McConnell has delivered almost $300 million of federal funding to support Kentucky’s drug prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts.
Jefferson County was added to the HIDTA counties in 2009, Hardin County in 2012, Nelson and Madison counties in 2014, Montgomery and Powell counties in 2018, Boyd County in 2019, and Clark, Logan and Simpson counties in 2020.
McConnell’s office said he also helped secure the inclusion of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in the Ohio HIDTA in 2016.
Reporter James Mayse contributed to this story.
Reporter James Mayse contributed to this story.
