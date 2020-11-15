The Green River District Health Department reported another 89 cases of coronavirus on Saturday.
Daviess again led with 39 new cases. That was followed by 22 cases in Henderson County, 10 in Webster County, five in Union County, four in McLean County and two in Hancock County.
McLean reported another death from the virus. That brought to 109 the number of deaths attributed to the virus in the seven-county area.
Daviess has now reported 2,587 cases of COVID-19 since March. Of that, 2,052 have recovered and 34 have died. A total of 163 have been hospitalized and 12 still were on Saturday.
The report said that 23 of those testing positive in the area were under one year old, and 396 were more than 80 years old. The average age is 45.
Women seem to be harder hit — 55.1% of those testing positive were women, 44.9% were men.
The seven-county area has seen 6,583 cases and 78% have recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department, which is not part of the Green River district, reported 13 cases Saturday, bringing its total to 1,153. The department said it is currently managing 106 active cases.
