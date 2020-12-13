Daviess County recorded its 71st death from coronavirus on Saturday and the seven-county Green River District Health Department recorded its 195th.
Daviess has now seen 4,389 cases since March and the district has seen 10,294.
Saturday’s report said there were 177 cases recorded that day in the district.
That broke down to 102 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 28 in Henderson County, 11 in McLean County, 24 in Ohio County, one in Union County and six in Webster County.
Saturday’s report listed one death in Daviess County and four in Henderson County.
So far, 3,187 Daviess Countians have recovered from the virus.
Only 204 have been hospitalized and only 14 were hospitalized on Saturday.
Those infected have ranged from one month old to 102 years.
The age group with the most infections is the 20-29 year olds with 1,687 cases in the district.
Women have been infected more often — 55% — than men.
Muhlenberg, which isn’t in the Green River district, reported 10 more cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 1,644.
