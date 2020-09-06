Daviess County reported 16 more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 1,060.
The county has seen 13 deaths from the disease.
The Green River District Health Department reported 42 cases Saturday in its seven-county region, including four in Hancock County, nine in Henderson, two in Ohio, nine in Union and two in Webster.
The agency said the last three days have seen the highest number of new cases for the region since the pandemic began.
The total number of cases in the region has reached 2,404.
Sixteen people are currently hospitalized.
The agency said 83% of those infected in the region have recovered.
There have been 30 deaths.
A breakdown shows Hancock has had 62 total cases; McLean, 66 cases with one death: and Ohio, 425 cases and nine deaths.
Muhlenberg County, which isn’t in the Green River district, reported seven confirmed new cases and 24 “probables.”
That county now has a total of 671 confirmed cases.
The health department said more women — 52.1% — have tested positive than men — 47.9%.
The highest number of cases have been in people in their 20s — 462.
Close behind were people in their 30s — 428.
The average age is 42, although people as young as six months and as old as 95 have tested positive.
The health department continues to offer free testing.
To schedule a test, go to https://healthdepart ment.org and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.
