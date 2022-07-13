Daviess County has moved into the “high community level” of COVID-19 cases, based on the latest case numbers released Tuesday by the Green River District Health Department.
GRDHD reported 843 new COVID cases in the district for the week of July 4-10, bringing the average number of cases to 120 a day, compared to 92 new cases per day in last week’s report.
In Daviess County, there were 463 new COVID-19 cases during the most recent reporting period, 99 more cases than reported the previous week.
Tuesday’s report also showed Hancock County with 28 new cases, McLean County with 26 new cases and Ohio County with 84 new cases.
All seven counties GRDHD serves had an increase in new cases.
Clay Horton, director of GRDHD, said the increase was probably not the result of the Independence Day holiday travels.
“It’s hard to say, but I think what we’re seeing is the same kind of trend that we had been experiencing before the holiday,” he said. “Cases have been increasing, and they’ve continued to do so. We’ve been heading in that direction for a few weeks.
“To be quite honest, I’m not surprised to see us get there. It seems like it was very logical looking back at our data that this was going to be the result.”
While the increase in new COVID-19 cases has caused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to classify Daviess County as a “high community level” for the virus, Hancock, Ohio, McLean and Muhlenberg counties are currently classified as “medium community level.”
Horton said the community level is calculated by the CDC using three different variables: the percentage of hospital capacity being used for patients with COVID-19, the number of new COVID hospital admissions in the last seven days, and the total number of cases in the community.
“The CDC developed these community levels so that the public had some sense of what the risks were and what actions they need to take to protect themselves,” Horton said. “Those levels are a mixture of those three metrics.”
According to Owensboro Health officials, there are currently 14 hospitalizations at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
For preventative steps in the community, Horton said the CDC guidelines for high risk areas should be followed. Those include staying up to date on vaccinations — 60% of residents in Daviess County have received at least one vaccination — staying home when sick, and testing.
The CDC suggestions also include limiting and avoiding “nonessential indoor public activities” to “reduce size of gatherings,” encourage physical distancing” and to wear a mask when indoors, something Horton said would be wise for people to do.
“If they’re in indoor public settings right now, in an area with a high COVID community level, like Daviess County, I would encourage you to wear a well-fitted mask when out in public, inside,” Horton said. “COVID-19 can be transmitted outside, but the risk is much, much lower because inside you don’t have as good air flow and the virus transmits much more easily.”
Horton said it is important for people to consider where they spend their time and even consider changing venues to help limit potential spread, like moving an indoor activity outside, if possible.
Horton does not believe Daviess County residents should be overly concerned about the increase, but he does believe people should be mindful.
“They should be aware that there is a risk of COVID-19 in the community,” he said. “They ought to take logical steps to protect themselves and protect those around them. You should be aware. You should notice, and you should take action.”
