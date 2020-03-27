The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is discontinuing in-person tax collections and vehicle inspections, and will close its office in the Daviess County Courthouse to at least some public traffic beginning Friday, March 27.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said the office will not be taking in-person tax collections and will stop doing vehicle inspections as of 8 a.m. Friday. The department is limiting access to the office due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are closing the business side for in-person” traffic, Smith said.
The decision to close the tax office follows moves taken by other government offices in the courthouse to limit public access. The Daviess County Clerk’s office, Daviess Fiscal Court and the county Property Valuation Administrator’s office have already taken steps to limit public access.
The sheriff’s office will still be open to the public for people want to report criminal activity, Smith said.
“You can still come into the office to make reports, and can still make appointments with (deputies) or the sheriff,” Smith said.
Anyone needing to make a report or an appointment, or with questions about regular sheriff’s department services, is asked to first call the sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444.
People can pay their taxes by mail, or over the phone with a credit card. Paying by card carries an additional fee of 2.9%.
Anyone wanting to pick up papers from the office is asked to call in advance, so a deputy can meet them outside, Smith said.
The department is still performing all of its duties.
“We are still providing all law enforcement services,” Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
