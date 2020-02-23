Five years ago, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department became one of just a few sheriff’s offices in the state to be accredited by the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police. The accreditation process took several years and required the department to create or rewrite all of its policies to meet accreditation standards.
Now the sheriff’s department is seeking reaccreditation and is hoping for it to be completed by summer.
Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff’s office, said accreditation improves the efficiency of law enforcement agencies by having them adopt nationally recognized law enforcement best practices.
To be accredited, an agency must have policies meeting the Association of Chiefs of Police’s 30 standards, must demonstrate deputies are familiar with and are using the standards, and must pass a live inspection.
Thompson, who reviewed, wrote and in some cases created all of the department’s policies when the agency was seeking accreditation in 2015, said the process is positive because deputies must show they have read all of the department’s policies.
“It has been a tremendous asset to this agency, in that everyone in this agency knows what our policies and procedures are, from vehicle pursuit to elderly abuse” investigations, he said.
The Association of Chiefs of Police also sends out new policies for accredited agencies to adopt.
“We have to physically examine our policies on a yearly basis,” and add to them as needed, Thompson said. For example, the sheriff’s office is currently updating its domestic violence policy to include the lethality assessment deputies will conduct while on calls to determine if a victim is in immediate danger from an abuser, Thompson said.
A representative from the Association of Chiefs of Police will visit the sheriff’s office and Holbrook Judicial Center and inspect the facilities for security and for things like evidence and file handling.
“When they examined us the first time to look at us being accredited, in our evidence room, they wanted a second door and a second lock,” Thompson said. “They also wanted narcotics separated from other evidence.
“They even examine our vehicles to make sure they are road-worthy,” Thompson said.
The original accreditation process was thorough, and “it’s my understanding it’s just as thorough during the accreditation process,” he said.
Lt. Scott Wedding, a member of the sheriff’s department’s command staff who is also working on accreditation, said there are a number of policies the agency is in the process of updating.
Accreditation “helps with our safety and security measures,” he said.
Thompson said the hope is for the Association of Chiefs of Police to review the facility in June and will have reviewed the department’s policies before the visit. Being accredited means new members of the sheriff’s department can begin learning the new policies right away.
“When we have new deputies, it’s a great way to introduce them to what our policies are,” Thompson said. “... The minute they are hired, we can hand them a thumb drive” with the department’s policies, he said.
