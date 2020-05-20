The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Sunday incident where a dog was found shot in a yard on West Fifth Street Road.
Sheriff’s Deputy Russ Day said the homeowners came home Sunday afternoon to their home in the 5200 block of West Fifth Street Road and noticed the dog, a dachshund, was acting strangely. Day said the homeowners examined the dog and found it had been shot.
The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital in Evansville where it died during surgery, Day said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 270-685-8444. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.