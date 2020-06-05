The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department has received a federal grant that will allow the agency to add two more deputies to its patrol roster.
Department officials were informed this week the agency has received a Community Oriented Policing grant, which will pay the bulk of the salary and benefits of two additional deputies for three years, up to $125,000 per deputy.
The federal grant, which is through the Department of Justice, had $400 million to allocate for agencies across the country. The sheriff’s office also received the grant in 1994 that allowed the agency to hire six deputies.
The grant was competitive and required a match from Daviess Fiscal Court.
“We appreciate Fiscal Court’s backing,” said Major Barry Smith, the department’s chief deputy. “We want to thank our local representative, Brett Guthrie, and our two senators, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, for letters of support.”
The grant covers about 75% of salary and benefits for the two new deputies. The sheriff’s department applied for the grant in January. To be eligible, the department had to agree to keep the deputies on staff for at least 12 months after the grant expires.
The department has been in talks with county commissioners to add more deputies. In 2019, calls for service to the sheriff’s department increased by 8%, Smith said previously.
The department currently has vacant positions. A new deputy is waiting to go to the state police academy in Richmond.
Smith said the agency has applicants for the two positions it will add with the grant but has been unable to move forward because the police academy was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The academy is on hold,” Smith said. “We are on hold even as far as hiring any replacements.”
Once the academy reopens next month the agency will begin conducting testing on applicants, Smith said.
“I think the (funding) will be available soon, so we can get those two hired as soon as we complete testing,” Smith said.
Any new deputies with no law enforcement experience would have to go to the police academy. Smith said because the academy is closed by the pandemic, he is unsure when deputies hired through the grant would go for training.
“We had a new hire scheduled to go to the academy in June who has been rolled back to September,” Smith said.
McConnell’s office announced the grant to the sheriff’s office Thursday afternoon. In addition, the county also received $58,000 from the federal Justice Department’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which a press release says will be used “to support Daviess County’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”
The DOJ funding is through the federal CARES Act.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
