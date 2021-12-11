Devastating tornadoes that swept across Kentucky on Friday night and early Saturday stayed south of Daviess County.
But they wreaked havoc on counties to the south and west.
"The only damage in Daviess County that we're aware of was about 2,000 Kenergy power outages, primarily along the Daviess-Ohio County line," Andy Ball, Daviess County's emergency management director, said about 11 a.m. Saturday. "We got lucky."
But coming so close to Christmas, the tornado reminded many Daviess Countians of the F3 tornado that struck Owensboro on Jan. 3, 2001.
Ball said only about 60 Kenergy customers were still without power Saturday morning, but about 2,000 Ohio County homes and businesses still had no power.
He said he had sent the local search and rescue team to Dawson Springs to help search for missing people there.
And Ball said the Owensboro Fire Department had sent its heavy rescue team to help in Mayfield, a city in far western Kentucky, which had been devastated by the tornado.
Daviess County firefighters will likely relieve them on Sunday, he said.
Ball said the Salvation Army was in Ohio County, feeding first responders there.
And he said, "Reports are still coming in."
Evansville television stations were reporting a "radar-indicated" tornado crossing extreme western Daviess County around midnight, setting off tornado warning sirens here.
But Ball said that turned out to not be an actual tornado.
Misty Thomas, executive director of the Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross, said volunteers are waiting to see where they're needed most.
"We're taking our direction from emergency management," she said.
People who want to help can make monetary donations by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, she said, and specifying that it go to "Kentucky Tornado Relief."
"We don't know yet what all is needed," Thomas said. "I hope to know within 36 hours for those who like to buy and bring in things that are needed."
She said, "I'm just shocked at the devastation. But we have some amazing volunteers who are ready to serve."
Thomas encouraged people to download the weather app to their cellphones.
"It's a great way to stay safe," she said. "It was a game changer for me last night."
Paul Nave, Owensboro-Daviess County 911 director, said cell phone problems after the storm were preventing some people from being able to reach the dispatch center.
He said the county's emergency action plan was implemented to staff the fire departments in each community for those with a serious emergency who couldn't reach 911.
Nave said, "We have some power lines down and some trees, but nothing like the other counties are seeing."
Scattered internet outages were also reported.
Atmos Energy was reporting natural gas outages from the storms.
"In outage areas, we will restore service as soon as safely possible. Atmos Energy wants to ensure our customers know that the safety and reliability of our gas services remain a top priority," the company said in a news release.
It said, "If you think you smell gas or suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately. From a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy's 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 866-322-8667."
Bishop William F. Medley requested that parishes join in efforts to assist those who were displaced or hsf immediate emergency financial needs.
"I join with all the people of the Catholic Church of western Kentucky and indeed people from around the world in expressing my deep sorrow for the tragedy that has struck the community of Mayfield and many other communities in our diocese in western Kentucky," he said. "I know all of us hold these suffering people in prayer."
Medley said, "I am especially saddened by the extensive loss of human life in Mayfield. There is also significant damage to the buildings at St. Joseph Catholic Church there. I am requesting that each parish take up a special collection at this weekend's masses. The Diocese of Covington is also taking up a collection to help with our relief efforts. Many of those injured in the Mayfield candle factory were parishioners, and others represented migrants and the marginalized in our communities. The Diocese of Owensboro, through our Catholic Charities office, would like to offer immediate help and services."
