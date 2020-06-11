Davis buys Steve Jones Chrysler

The last auto dealership in downtown Owensboro will soon be moving out.
Jerry Ray Davis, a Madisonville native, completed the purchase of Steve Jones Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Monday and said he plans to move it.
“There are a lot of exciting things about to happen,” he said of the new Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Davis said he has two minority partners — Jack Wells and Matt Hayden.
They own the property at Fourth and Frederica streets where the dealership is currently located.
Davis said, “We’re looking at three locations. We’ll announce a decision on the location soon.”
In 2017, Jones put up a big sign on Southtown Boulevard just west of Champion Ford Lincoln Mazda, saying that property was the future home of his dealership.
But nothing ever happened.
Davis said he worked in an auto dealership in Huntsville, Alabama, for the past five-and-a-half years.
“This is my wife, Kym Williams’, hometown,” Davis said. “We have a lot of family in this area. And we wanted to raise our 2½-year-old son, Joseph Thomas Williams, here.”
Davis said, “We looked for a dealership we could buy and this one was available.”
Back in April, he obtained a business license for Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
“We’ve been working on the deal for awhile,” Davis said. “I came here in December as general manager of the dealership. And now, we own it.”
He said, “We want to be involved in the community. We want to deliver a WOW moment. We’re excited about this community.”
Davis said, “I’d love to add another (automobile) franchise to the dealership.”
He said, “Our service department is even more important than the sales department. We want to have great communication with our customers.”
The dealership employs 37 people, Davis said.
He said the business is family-owned — “My wife is an equal partner.”
Jones, a former general sales manager at Stacy Chrysler Dodge & Jeep, bought the dealership from Roger Stacy in 2005.
Fifty years ago, most automobile dealerships were downtown.
In 2000, Champion Ford moved out to Southtown.
And in 2010, Don Moore moved his General Motors lot from West Second Street to Kentucky 54.
That left Steve Jones with the only new vehicle dealership downtown.
And now, it will be going too.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence @messenger-inquirer.com
