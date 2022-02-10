Robby Davis didn’t always know he wanted to be involved in education, and he certainly didn’t always anticipate he’d become the superintendent of the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district.
The Bremen native figured after he graduated high school, he would become a coal miner or work with a railroad company. He eventually began working at an explosives plant, a job he had for about eight years.
But while Davis liked his job, he wanted to do something more meaningful with his life.
His wife, Gretchen, who taught elementary and middle school within the school district before she retired, encouraged him to pursue a degree in education. After some time and encouragement, the then 28-year-old began pursuing a teaching degree at Western Kentucky University.
In 1995, he was hired to teach at Muhlenberg North Middle School, where he stayed for seven years before he was hired as the assistant principal and athletic director at what was then Muhlenberg North High School, where he later served as principal for a few years before becoming the Bremen Elementary School principal. He was at Bremen for six years before being named superintendent in 2017.
Davis said once he began working closely with kids, he knew it was the right choice.
“It’s just the most fulfilling job in the world, working with kids and being able to see a kid have confidence in themselves and helping them believe they can reach their fullest potential,” he said. “Is it tough? Yes. But it’s so rewarding.”
A difficult part of Davis’ job is figuring out the best way to serve students on an individual level. Whether that means working with students who are struggling through a difficult situation outside of school, students in poverty or students who are excelling and need additional or more rigorous materials, it can be hard to make sure all students are receiving everything they need to thrive, he said.
Most other issues, while important, become background noise, to some extent, when it comes to ensuring barriers are removed for all students to learn equally, Davis said.
It’s all about the kids, he said, with everything educators do being for the students. And seeing them succeed is the payoff.
Davis and his wife have two sons who graduated from the MCPS system. Chase is training in the Pacific Northwest to become an MMA fighter, and Seth, who resides in the area, works for Logan Aluminum.
Davis and his wife have been working toward another project in recent years. They have set up Illuminare Behavioral Health Services in Muhlenberg County. Through the facility, they’re able to help individuals locally with their mental health needs.
“That’s been our heart lately,” he said, “to help folks who need the most help.”
Carla Embry, MCPS public information officer, has known Davis all of her life. They grew up near one another, and there was a time when they vacationed together as kids and she was his babysitter.
Embry has been working with Davis professionally for about 11 years, dating to time together at Bremen Elementary School, which gave her the opportunity to see firsthand Davis’ passion for students and his leadership.
Since the pandemic began, she has seen Davis become a motivator and cheerleader for the teachers and staff of the district. She said Davis “has really helped and allowed us all to grow through this.”
She also was impressed when Davis quickly put plans into action to help the victims of the December tornado that ripped through the county.
Davis is truly a “hometown person,” Embry said. “He was born and raised here,” adding that his passion for the county and its students is evident in his daily decisions.
“He believes in the people and wants to see better days,” she said. “He makes it obvious any time he speaks that there is hope on the horizon, and this is all for the kids and for them to succeed.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
