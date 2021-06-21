Sharmy Davis has been named the new diversity director for Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Davis, who has been working with the school since 2019, most recently served as a success coach for OCTC students focusing on an associate in arts, an associate in science and an associate in fine arts. Before coming to OCTC, she worked for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
She is excited about the new, but positive, challenges that come with the position.
There is a lot of work to be done within the Owensboro community, she said.
“I think there has been some good work so far, but of course we could always do more,” she said. “The goal of the college, and my goal, is to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are represented here on the campus.”
She, and OCTC, want every student, regardless of race, gender and religion, to feel comfortable and welcome on campus.
Davis will also be ramping up more diversity programming, much like the Academic Career Exploration, or ACE, program that will begin in August. That program is a partnership with OCTC, Owensboro Black Expo and Owensboro Public Schools, and intended to provide more college and career offerings for students of color.
Diversity is a positive thing, Davis said. She wants potential students to know that she will be available to help them.
“Whether it’s advising or being a mentor, I want students to feel comfortable coming to me throughout their college career,” she said.
Davis is a graduate of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, where she earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in history. She then went on to earn a master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Kentucky University, and a master’s degree in business administration from Midway University. She recently was accepted into the doctoral program at the University of Kentucky, where she will study educational leadership.
She currently serves on OCTC’s ad hoc committee for Cultural Competency, and the Strategic Enrollment Management Team.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the pool of candidates was incredible for the national search to fill this position, and he is thrilled for Davis to serve in this new role.
“Sharmy has the experience, talent, work ethic and passion to continue advancing diversity, equity and inclusion on and off campus,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
