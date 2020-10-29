A petition is circulating on the website www.change.org regarding the former Hayes Hardware building and warehouse at 100 West Railroad Avenue in Dawson Springs that some citizens are saying needs to be demolished.
The petition, named “Save Beauty Shop on the Square” and started by Bryan Moore, is an open letter to Mayor Chris Smiley and the Dawson Springs City Council members.
Moore begins by talking about the building that already has a collapsed roof, and the danger that local businesses, mainly the Beauty Shop on the Square that sits right in front of the old hardware warehouse, are in.
“I am writing this petition to you on behalf of Lindsey Morgan, who I have learned over the many years that I have been fortunate enough to know her is one of the most loyal, caring, and giving citizens of Dawson Springs,” Moore wrote. “When I think of the ‘helpers’ in Dawson Springs, I can’t think of anyone more deserving of being given that label than Lindsey.”
Moore also explains Morgan’s involvement in the community being part of local groups and assisting in local events.
“I am asking for one of you to step up and be that additional vote to help the Dawson Springs community and help one of the very best citizens in the Dawson Springs community,” said Moore.
As of Tuesday night, the petition had 992 signatures with a goal of 1,000.
The discussion about the old warehouse started in June when Connie Sleeper, owner of the hardware store and warehouse, addressed the Dawson Springs City Council at their June 16 meeting asking for the city to take control of the building following family emergencies that required Sleeper to be out of the area.
“I don’t have the resources to rebuild or demolish this building,” she told the council.
Smiley passed the matter onto the city attorney Ben Leonard, and no further public action was taken.
According to Smiley, the city never officially took ownership of the building.
Morgan began contacting Smiley about the building the same week in June when she was told by a representative from Atmos Energy that he was going to have to shut off the gas utility to her salon due to threat to public safety because of the partial collapse of the warehouse located just outside the rear door of her shop.
With the weather growing colder, Morgan said she and other citizens began contacting Smiley and the city council members again because the gas utility is used to heat the salon.
On Oct. 20, the issue to demolish the building came up at the city council meeting and eventually resulted in a tie vote — with councilmembers Joe Allen, Rick Hendrickson and Kenny Mitchell voting to oppose the demolition. Mark McGregor, Martha Woolsey and Dusty Vinson voted to demolish the building. Smiley broke the deadlock by voting to oppose the demolition.
One of the sticking points tied to the issue is money as demolition of the property is estimated to come with a $20,000 price tag.
“I’m no engineer, but it would be safer on the ground, but it is not our property,” Smiley said at the Oct. 20 meeting.
“I can’t support taking it down,” Mitchell said at the meeting. “When we started this program, we were trying to help individuals in residential areas get rid of eyesores next to them.”
“I understand that we have the responsibility, but it costs too much,” said Woolsey.
“I think the fact that we are getting no assistance at all from the owner about this building — I just don’t quite understand that,” said Hendrickson. “I don’t think we should spend the money to do it.”
At the meeting, Leonard informed the council that Sleeper had been contacted about the state of the building.
“I know the city has sent at least one letter to a last known address concerning the nature of the facility,” he said.
“The only person that is really affected by this — that owns the property that might be affected by it — is not concerned about it enough to put in his two cents worth,” said Allen. “I think the world of Lindsey. Her business is one of the few viable in town. As of right now, she can operate as is.”
McGregor said his main concern was that the building could fall in just the right direction to damage Morgan’s business or injure people inside the business.
While Vinson did not return comment regarding the building, he did take to Facebook in a thread regarding the vote by the city council.
“I don’t necessarily agree that the city should foot the bill, but protecting people in our community, surrounding properties and a thriving and contributing business such as Beauty Shop on the Square is top priority to me,” Vinson wrote. “I cannot speak for my fellow council members. I am only speaking on my behalf and my point of view on the situation. The building must come down eventually. As a taxpayer, I’m fine with my tax dollars going towards the benefit of a loyal business owner and the continuous work Lindsey Morgan does for Dawson Springs. The building and the cost may not be the city’s responsibility. However, I feel we have a very strong responsibility to try and fix this for one of the few remaining businesses and community leaders in our downtown area.”
Smiley also refused to comment about his reasoning behind his tie-breaking vote.
“Right now I’m not at liberty to say anything publicly on the matter,” he wrote in an email response. “Every time I say … anything, social media turns it around. So they will have to wait and see if another vote is called for.”
Meanwhile Morgan is encouraging for more people to sign the petition.
