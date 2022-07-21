Ron Adams, the author of “Coal Mine to Courtroom” and Dawson Springs native, will be interviewed by former Arkansas governor turned talk show host Mike Huckabee on Thursday.
Adams said getting on a program like Huckabee’s that has national exposure is flattering and exciting.
“Huckabee is someone I have always thought a lot of,” he said. “I look forward to meeting him.”
Adams said being on the show will expose his story to a lot more people.
“I didn’t write the book to be profitable,” he said. “I wrote the book to help, so the more people who are aware of it the better.”
The show will air nationwide on Saturday and Sunday through the Trinity Broadcasting Network. Broadcast channels are different for each provider DirecTV is channel 372, Dish is 260, Glory Star is 2, and Sky Angel is 127.
As a way to give back, Adams will donate 50% of his online book sale through his website to one of two charities.
They are the Hopkins County Tornado Relief Fund or The Galilean Home. The customer can select which one at the time of purchase.
His book is available on Amazon, but signed copies are only available through his website.
To purchase a copy of Adam’s book, visit https://wronadamslaw.com/read-ron-adams-bio/.
