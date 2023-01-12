After last month’s announcement of a $100,000 donation from Casey’s General Store and Gatorade, the Board of Directors of the Dawson Springs City Park have resolved to begin 2023 in the interest of full-disclosure, making sure all interested parties are aware of and welcomed to its monthly meetings.

The Park Board met in regular session on Tuesday evening in the council chambers of the municipal building to discuss grants, Phase I of the rebuild, and proposals intended for the city council.

